N. Korea's key party meeting ends after three-day run: state media
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea ended a high-profile three-day party meeting on key defense policies, state media reported Friday, without direct mention of the country's nuclear issue.
The third enlarged meeting of the eighth Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), presided by leader Kim Jong-un, came to a close the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
As he guided the meeting, Kim stressed the "need for the entire army to go all out for implementing the army-building idea and military strategic plan of the Party Central Committee ... and consolidate in every way the powerful self-defence capabilities for overwhelming any hostile forces," according to the KCNA in an English-language article.
The meeting also "examined and approved an important issue of providing a military guarantee for further strengthening the country's war deterrent, true to the strategic plan of the Party Central Committee, and ratified the plan for reorganization of military organizational formations," it said.
(END)
