(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 24)

The incident occurred after the interior ministry began to discuss feasible ways to control the powerful police after Yoon closed the controversial office of the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, which oversaw reshuffles of senior police officers in the past. The presidential office wants to follow the procedure of a president appointing the head of the police after listening to suggestions from an interior minister about appointments by a police chief. The government must fix the appointment system of the police as soon as possible.

