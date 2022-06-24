Seventeen to begin world tour this weekend
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean boy group Seventeen will kick off its third world tour with two live concerts in Seoul this weekend.
The shows will take place at Gocheok Sky Dome, the largest capacity stadium in South Korea with room for around 25,000 attendees, on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Pledis Entertainment.
The upcoming concerts in Seoul are expected to attract the largest number of spectators since the pandemic began in 2020, as almost all COVID-19 related restrictions for music concerts were lifted.
They are part of the "Seventeen World Tour: Be the Sun," which will continue in 20 cities in North America and other Asian countries. It marks the band's first world tour since its "Ode To You" tour in 2019, some of whose stops were canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak the following year.
The 13-piece group will perform various hit numbers, including "Hot," the main single of its fourth full-length album, "Face the Sun," and subunit songs during the Seoul concerts.
A stage setting symbolizing the sun, the main concept of the song "Hot" and the name of the tour, "Be the Sun," will make the shows more immersive, Pledis said. A protruding stage and a huge LED screen will also be installed to get closer to the audience, it added.
For global fans who cannot visit Seoul, the concerts will be streamed live online with English, Japanese and Chinese subtitles.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
VIVIZ to drop 2nd EP next month
-
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea discusses revising operational plans of its front-line military units
-
N. Korea could be delaying nuclear test because of China, COVID-19: official
-
(LEAD) Court hands down rare death sentence for suspect in double murder case
-
(LEAD) Yoon slams premature announcement of police reshuffle
-
Billie Eilish to return for one-day concert in Seoul in August