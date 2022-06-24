Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 June 24, 2022

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/21 Cloudy 10

Incheon 25/19 Cloudy 0

Suwon 28/20 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 30/23 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 30/23 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 29/21 Sunny 60

Gangneung 33/25 Rain 0

Jeonju 29/23 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 29/23 Rain 30

Jeju 28/24 Rain 70

Daegu 33/24 Rain 0

Busan 26/22 Rain 60

(END)

