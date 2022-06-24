Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 June 24, 2022
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/21 Cloudy 10
Incheon 25/19 Cloudy 0
Suwon 28/20 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 30/23 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 30/23 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 29/21 Sunny 60
Gangneung 33/25 Rain 0
Jeonju 29/23 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 29/23 Rain 30
Jeju 28/24 Rain 70
Daegu 33/24 Rain 0
Busan 26/22 Rain 60
