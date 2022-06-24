Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Girl group aespa to drop first English single

All News 10:13 June 24, 2022

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Rising K-pop girl group aespa will release its first English-language single titled "Life's Too Short" on Friday, the group's management agency said.

The song, set to be out at 1 p.m., is about the girls' wish to live life with no regrets, according to SM Entertainment.

Prior to its release, the quartet premiered the song at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April, the largest outdoor music festival in the United States.

"Life's Too Short" features a catchy guitar riff and vocal sounds with an uplifting vibe, SM said.

Aespa will release its second EP titled "Girls" on July 8.

A photo of girl group aespa, provided by SM Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#aespa #English single
