Yoon says revision of 52-hour work week not yet official
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday that a revision to the 52-hour legal work week has not been officially decided by the government yet.
Labor Minister Lee Jeong-sik told reporters a day earlier that the government will consider revising the 52-hour work week system in a way that will allow employers and workers to flexibly spread the hours over a period of a month.
"The deputy prime minister apparently collected the suggestions of people from private research associations and such and told the labor ministry to look into the flexibility of the labor market," Yoon told reporters as he arrived for work. "It wasn't announced as the official position of the government yet."
The 52-hour work week was introduced in 2018 during the previous administration of Moon Jae-in, but has been criticized by some for failing to meet the needs of both businesses and workers.
In announcing its economic policy direction last week, the Yoon government said it would push for structural reforms in five major sectors, including the labor market and education sector, and outlined plans to introduce flexibility to the 52-hour work week.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
VIVIZ to drop 2nd EP next month
-
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea discusses revising operational plans of its front-line military units
-
(LEAD) Court hands down rare death sentence for suspect in double murder case
-
(LEAD) Yoon slams premature announcement of police reshuffle
-
N. Korea could be delaying nuclear test because of China, COVID-19: official
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean currency hits 13-yr low against dollar on global recession woes