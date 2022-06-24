The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:11 June 24, 2022
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.87 1.86
2-M 2.01 2.00
3-M 2.18 2.16
6-M 2.54 2.51
12-M 3.23 3.20
(END)
