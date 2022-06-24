BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
BUSAN, June 24 (Yonhap) -- K-pop sensation BTS on Friday agreed to fully support Busan's bid to host the World Expo in 2030, including holding a global concert in the southern port city of Busan, the local government said.
Hybe, the entertainment company behind BTS, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Busan city government on Friday to cooperate on the city's promotional projects for the prestigious convention overseen by the International Bureau of Expositions (BIE).
Under the MOU, BTS will serve as a public relations ambassador for the bid and hold a global concert in Busan to wish for the city's success in the bid. The local government did not elaborate on the concert.
Also, the septet will guide BIE officials during on-site inspections slated for next year, deliver presentations at a BIE general assembly and participate in the final assembly when the BIE announces the host city next year.
Online promotional activities via social media are also included in BTS' to-do list for Busan.
"I'm well aware that hosting the World Expo in Busan is very important for the nation," Bang Si-hyuk, CEO of Hybe, was quoted as saying during the signing ceremony for the MOU at Busan City Hall. "I will do my best to help the city host the event along with BTS."
Last week, BTS accepted the Busan city government's request to help the city host the World Expo, days after the K-pop sensation said it will suspend performing as a group and focus instead on solo projects to explore the growth of individual members.
The World Expo is one of the largest international festivals besides the World Cup and the Olympics. Hosting an expo is estimated to create economic effects worth 61 trillion won (US$49.1 billion), according to the Korean government.
South Korea is competing with two other countries -- Italy and Saudi Arabia -- and the final winner is expected to be announced in November 2023.
