Top Coast Guard officials offer to resign en masse over fisheries official's death
INCHEON, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Top Coast Guard officials, including Commissioner General Jeong Bong-hun, offered to resign en masse Friday, days after the agency overturned its previous announcement that a fisheries official killed by North Korea in 2020 was attempting to defect to the North.
Last week, the Coast Guard and the defense ministry announced they had not found any circumstances backing the probe results from two years ago, reversing from their previous stance and apologizing to the bereaved family.
The 47-year-old official was fatally shot by the North's military on Sept. 22, 2020, near the inter-Korean sea border in the Yellow Sea, after going missing the previous day while on duty aboard a fishery inspection boat. The Coast Guard and the defense ministry announced at the time he could have been attempting to defect to the North.
