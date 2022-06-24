K League 1 reschedules July matches to accommodate regional tournament

Matchweek 23, scheduled for July 22-24, has been moved to Aug. 27-28. Games for July 26-27 in Matchweek 24 will instead be played Aug. 20-21. There will be two exceptions, though. Daegu FC and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will play each other in the round of 16 at the Asian Football Confederation Champions League on Aug. 19. So their Matchweek 24 games will be held on Aug. 10 instead.