KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GC Corp 167,000 UP 11,500
LS 58,700 UP 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES132000 UP1500
LOTTE 36,400 DN 350
LotteChilsung 177,000 UP 3,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 550,000 UP 17,000
KPIC 131,500 UP 3,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,830 UP 320
SKC 151,500 UP 5,500
HyundaiMtr 173,000 UP 2,000
AmoreG 37,750 UP 750
DB INSURANCE 59,800 UP 700
SLCORP 28,550 UP 550
Yuhan 55,700 UP 1,100
GCH Corp 19,600 UP 1,100
SamsungElec 58,400 UP 1,000
NHIS 9,390 UP 190
GS E&C 31,400 UP 1,550
DongwonInd 217,500 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,700 UP 70
POSCO Holdings 238,000 UP 4,000
DongkukStlMill 13,400 UP 500
TaihanElecWire 1,820 UP 55
LX INT 32,700 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 30,250 UP 450
CJ 77,800 UP 1,300
CJ LOGISTICS 112,500 UP 2,500
DOOSAN 63,600 UP 2,200
KCC 275,000 UP 5,000
SKBP 73,000 UP 2,900
TaekwangInd 909,000 DN 6,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,890 UP 190
KAL 25,000 UP 350
LG Corp. 76,700 UP 900
POSCO CHEMICAL 114,500 UP 2,500
Daesang 20,200 UP 500
SKNetworks 4,220 UP 125
ORION Holdings 14,800 UP 350
DL 64,200 UP 2,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,600 UP 100
(MORE)
-
