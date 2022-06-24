KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KIA CORP. 77,500 UP 300
SK hynix 91,600 UP 1,400
Youngpoong 561,000 UP 21,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,300 UP 1,700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,300 UP 1,300
SamsungF&MIns 196,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,500 UP 1,400
Kogas 39,200 UP 350
Hanwha 25,500 UP 800
DB HiTek 52,600 UP 1,200
Boryung 10,000 UP 360
LOTTE Fine Chem 69,900 UP 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,800 UP 1,150
Shinsegae 223,000 UP 5,000
Nongshim 270,000 DN 2,500
SGBC 51,700 UP 2,000
Hyosung 78,900 UP 1,300
ILJIN MATERIALS 78,400 UP 8,400
KG DONGBU STL 15,700 UP 1,000
Daewoong 25,550 UP 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 21,800 UP 1,600
Meritz Insurance 34,500 UP 700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,100 UP 3,300
ShinhanGroup 38,700 UP 950
HITEJINRO 31,600 UP 1,150
HtlShilla 68,900 UP 1,400
Hanmi Science 41,300 UP 1,600
SamsungElecMech 131,000 UP 3,500
GS Retail 25,600 UP 300
Hanssem 62,700 UP 1,500
F&F 137,500 UP 4,500
KSOE 88,100 UP 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,450 UP 550
Ottogi 432,500 UP 10,000
MERITZ SECU 4,780 UP 125
MS IND 16,600 UP 800
HyundaiMipoDock 84,100 UP 1,100
IS DONGSEO 38,450 UP 2,000
S-Oil 103,500 UP 2,000
OCI 128,500 UP 1,500
(MORE)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
VIVIZ to drop 2nd EP next month
-
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
S. Korean player Lee Hyun-jung goes undrafted in NBA
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea discusses revising operational plans of its front-line military units
-
(LEAD) Court hands down rare death sentence for suspect in double murder case
-
(LEAD) Yoon slams premature announcement of police reshuffle
-
NBA draft hopeful Lee Hyun-jung likely out for months with foot injury