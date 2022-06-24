KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 53,000 0
KorZinc 493,000 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 345,000 UP 14,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 187,000 UP 3,500
HMM 24,100 UP 100
HYUNDAI WIA 51,900 UP 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 144,000 UP 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,810 UP 60
Mobis 197,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,950 UP 2,050
S-1 63,300 UP 1,200
ZINUS 50,300 UP 1,800
KEPCO 22,500 UP 1,150
Hanchem 217,000 UP 11,000
SamsungSecu 34,450 UP 850
DWS 52,400 UP 2,200
SKTelecom 54,400 UP 800
HyundaiElev 26,750 UP 950
SAMSUNG SDS 130,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,800 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 3,625 UP 120
Hanon Systems 9,580 UP 140
SK 222,000 UP 6,000
Handsome 32,600 UP 1,800
Asiana Airlines 15,800 UP 450
COWAY 63,500 UP 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,000 UP 2,100
Kangwonland 25,650 UP 250
NAVER 247,500 UP 13,500
Kakao 71,500 UP 4,400
NCsoft 435,000 UP 16,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 53,700 DN 900
COSMAX 57,100 UP 1,100
KIWOOM 88,300 UP 2,000
IBK 10,000 UP 160
PanOcean 5,950 UP 120
SAMSUNG C&T 111,500 UP 3,000
SAMSUNG CARD 31,300 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 24,100 UP 550
KT 37,300 UP 750
