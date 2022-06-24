KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Display 15,200 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30800 UP750
LOTTE TOUR 12,200 UP 850
DONGSUH 26,100 UP 700
LG Uplus 13,500 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,400 DN 700
KT&G 83,000 UP 400
SamsungEng 20,100 UP 100
Doosan Enerbility 16,950 UP 50
Doosanfc 28,450 UP 350
LGCHEM 543,000 DN 8,000
KEPCO E&C 59,300 UP 1,700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,400 UP 450
CJ CheilJedang 382,500 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 52,000 UP 1,000
LGH&H 622,000 UP 3,000
DWEC 5,330 UP 260
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,900 UP 500
LGELECTRONICS 89,000 UP 700
Celltrion 171,500 UP 11,000
TKG Huchems 19,800 UP 650
DAEWOONG PHARM 162,500 UP 13,000
KEPCO KPS 35,300 UP 1,750
HDSINFRA 4,995 UP 175
HYUNDAIDEPTST 72,100 UP 600
KIH 61,100 UP 1,400
GS 41,350 UP 900
LIG Nex1 68,600 UP 1,800
DSME 21,350 UP 200
Fila Holdings 27,200 UP 200
SK Innovation 198,000 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 25,050 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 49,000 UP 1,100
Hansae 17,600 UP 1,000
Youngone Corp 40,700 UP 1,450
CSWIND 53,000 UP 2,900
GKL 12,900 UP 200
KOLON IND 51,900 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 176,500 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,300 UP 250
