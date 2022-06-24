LG Display 15,200 UP 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30800 UP750

LOTTE TOUR 12,200 UP 850

DONGSUH 26,100 UP 700

LG Uplus 13,500 UP 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 64,400 DN 700

KT&G 83,000 UP 400

SamsungEng 20,100 UP 100

Doosan Enerbility 16,950 UP 50

Doosanfc 28,450 UP 350

LGCHEM 543,000 DN 8,000

KEPCO E&C 59,300 UP 1,700

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,400 UP 450

CJ CheilJedang 382,500 0

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 52,000 UP 1,000

LGH&H 622,000 UP 3,000

DWEC 5,330 UP 260

HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,900 UP 500

LGELECTRONICS 89,000 UP 700

Celltrion 171,500 UP 11,000

TKG Huchems 19,800 UP 650

DAEWOONG PHARM 162,500 UP 13,000

KEPCO KPS 35,300 UP 1,750

HDSINFRA 4,995 UP 175

HYUNDAIDEPTST 72,100 UP 600

KIH 61,100 UP 1,400

GS 41,350 UP 900

LIG Nex1 68,600 UP 1,800

DSME 21,350 UP 200

Fila Holdings 27,200 UP 200

SK Innovation 198,000 DN 1,000

POONGSAN 25,050 UP 250

KBFinancialGroup 49,000 UP 1,100

Hansae 17,600 UP 1,000

Youngone Corp 40,700 UP 1,450

CSWIND 53,000 UP 2,900

GKL 12,900 UP 200

KOLON IND 51,900 UP 1,500

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 176,500 UP 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 40,300 UP 250

