KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANWHA LIFE 2,210 UP 65
AMOREPACIFIC 129,500 UP 1,500
FOOSUNG 18,650 UP 750
SD Biosensor 39,100 UP 2,850
HD HYUNDAI 59,000 UP 800
Meritz Financial 26,600 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY332 50 UP250
KOLMAR KOREA 35,800 UP 1,550
PIAM 33,000 UP 550
HANJINKAL 61,900 UP 800
emart 102,500 UP 2,000
CHONGKUNDANG 86,300 UP 1,800
DoubleUGames 38,600 UP 2,000
BNK Financial Group 6,850 UP 180
HanmiPharm 301,000 UP 6,000
MANDO 45,300 UP 1,050
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 831,000 UP 11,000
Doosan Bobcat 28,900 UP 450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,050 UP 700
Netmarble 72,800 UP 3,200
KRAFTON 273,500 UP 9,000
ORION 104,500 UP 1,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,450 UP 850
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,700 UP 750
BGF Retail 174,500 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 93,300 UP 5,100
HDC-OP 11,100 UP 550
HYOSUNG TNC 345,500 UP 12,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 400,500 UP 15,500
HANILCMT 13,600 UP 650
SKBS 102,500 UP 5,600
WooriFinancialGroup 12,850 UP 350
KakaoBank 34,800 UP 1,050
HYBE 148,000 UP 8,500
SK ie technology 105,000 UP 2,500
LG Energy Solution 405,000 UP 5,000
DL E&C 40,000 UP 1,750
kakaopay 66,900 UP 1,700
K Car 20,500 UP 750
SKSQUARE 40,950 UP 1,950
(END)
