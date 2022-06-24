Go to Contents Go to Navigation

7 in 10 S. Koreans only support non-lethal aid for Ukraine: survey

All News 16:11 June 24, 2022

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Seven out of 10 South Koreans believe the government should only provide non-military aid to Ukraine, a survey showed Friday.

In the survey of 1,000 people aged 18 or above conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, 72 percent said the government of President Yoon Suk-yeol should only send medical, food and other non-lethal aid.

Only 15 percent said the government should also provide weapons.

Eighty-four percent said they are interested in the Ukraine-Russia war while 13 percent said they are not.

The survey also showed that 69 percent of respondents are willing to fight if a war breaks out on the Korean Peninsula. Another 22 percent said they will not participate in a war and the remaining 9 percent did not give an answer.

The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

A file photo of boxes of humanitarian aid for Ukraine, provided by South Korea's foreign ministry on April 20, 2022 (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#Ukraine #Gallup Korea #non-lethal aid
