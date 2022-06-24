7 in 10 S. Koreans only support non-lethal aid for Ukraine: survey
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Seven out of 10 South Koreans believe the government should only provide non-military aid to Ukraine, a survey showed Friday.
In the survey of 1,000 people aged 18 or above conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, 72 percent said the government of President Yoon Suk-yeol should only send medical, food and other non-lethal aid.
Only 15 percent said the government should also provide weapons.
Eighty-four percent said they are interested in the Ukraine-Russia war while 13 percent said they are not.
The survey also showed that 69 percent of respondents are willing to fight if a war breaks out on the Korean Peninsula. Another 22 percent said they will not participate in a war and the remaining 9 percent did not give an answer.
The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
VIVIZ to drop 2nd EP next month
-
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
S. Korean player Lee Hyun-jung goes undrafted in NBA
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea discusses revising operational plans of its front-line military units
-
(LEAD) Court hands down rare death sentence for suspect in double murder case
-
(LEAD) Yoon slams premature announcement of police reshuffle
-
NBA draft hopeful Lee Hyun-jung likely out for months with foot injury