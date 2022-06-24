Woman gets 6-yr prison term for murdering disabled daughter
By Kim Han-joo
ANSAN, South Korea, June 24 (Yonhap) -- A 54-year-old woman was sentenced to six years in prison Friday for murdering her disabled daughter and attempting to kill herself afterward.
The Ansan branch of the Suwon District Court found the woman, whose identity is withheld, guilty of suffocating her 22-year-old daughter, who had intellectual and developmental disabilities, to death at their home in March.
The woman, who suffered from financial difficulties while raising her daughter alone, attempted suicide a day after the murder, the court said.
The woman committed the crime after thinking that her daughter, who did not have any independence, would not survive without any parental protection, the court said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
VIVIZ to drop 2nd EP next month
-
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
S. Korean player Lee Hyun-jung goes undrafted in NBA
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea discusses revising operational plans of its front-line military units
-
(LEAD) Court hands down rare death sentence for suspect in double murder case
-
(LEAD) Yoon slams premature announcement of police reshuffle
-
NBA draft hopeful Lee Hyun-jung likely out for months with foot injury