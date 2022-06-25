Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon says revision of 52-hour workweek not official despite announcement from ministry (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't, presidential office differ on 52-hour workweek (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- Yoon turns down resignation offers from top Coast Guard officials (Donga Ilbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae found to have overturned JCS judgment on late fisheries official's attempt to defect to N. Korea (Segye Ilbo)
-- Chinese chip market shares right under S. Korea's nose (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to carry out major reshuffle of spy agency, police (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Battle to secure workforce in farming areas amid endemic (Hankyoreh)
-- Yongsan remembers the scars from 72 years ago (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Foreigners buy all-time high amount of S. Korean bonds; financial market a 'ticking bomb' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Reverse currency war' begins (Korea Economic Daily)
