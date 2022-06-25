Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 June 25, 2022
SEOUL, Jun. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/21 Cloudy 30
Incheon 28/20 Sunny 10
Suwon 31/21 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 31/23 Heavy Rain 60
Daejeon 31/23 Heavy Rain 60
Chuncheon 31/20 Sunny 60
Gangneung 35/25 Sunny 0
Jeonju 31/23 Heavy Rain 60
Gwangju 30/23 Heavy Rain 60
Jeju 31/24 Cloudy 20
Daegu 34/23 Sunny 60
Busan 26/22 Sunny 20
(END)
