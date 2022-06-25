New COVID-19 cases drop below 7,000 amid slowdown in omicron spread
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases dropped below 7,000 on Saturday, marking a moderate downtrend amid the easing omicron wave.
The country added 6,790 new COVID-19 infections, including 85 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,319,773, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The KDCA reported 18 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 24,516. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.
The number of critically ill patients came to 50, down from Friday's 52.
Daily infection numbers have declined at a steady clip to stay below 10,000 since June 10, after hitting more than 620,000 in mid-March.
Saturday's infection tally is down from Thursday's 7,497 cases and Friday's 7,227.
