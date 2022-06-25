Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Jungkook, Charlie Puth collaboration tops iTunes charts in 93 countries

All News 11:26 June 25, 2022

SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- "Left and Right," a collaboration single by BTS member Jungkook and U.S. singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, has topped iTunes charts in 93 countries, the group's agency said Saturday.

Big Hit Music said the uplifting summery song released the previous day ranked No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in 93 countries, including the United States, Canada, Denmark, Sweden and France.

The music video for the song has garnered about 15 million views on YouTube as of Saturday morning, the company said.

The tune, produced by Puth, will be included on his third full-length album, "Charlie," set for release in the second half of the year, according to Warner Music.

Their collaboration came days after the South Korean septet announced a plan to take a break from group activities to focus on solo projects.

The two artists performed together on the stage of a South Korean music awards show in 2018.

This photo provided by Warner Music is a promotional image for "Left and Right," a collaborative single between Jungkook, a member of K-pop giant BTS, and famous U.S. singer-songwriter Charlie Puth. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


