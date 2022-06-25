On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo vowed a stern response to any North Korean provocation Saturday as the nation observed the 72nd anniversary of the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean War.
In his speech during a ceremony marking the anniversary, he said the North's recent missile launches and nuclear preparations have escalated tensions beyond the Korean Peninsula and are posing a threat to international peace.
"The government will strengthen its defensive posture based on the firm alliance between South Korea and the U.S., and respond swiftly and sternly using all means necessary," he said.
"The government will never forget peace can be achieved on the basis of strong defense and security," Han said.
South Korea will also seek diplomatic efforts to gain cooperation from the international community to achieve peace on the peninsula, and to provide humanitarian assistance to the North, he added.
Han expressed gratitude to the veterans of the Korean War and pledged to protect the Korean Peninsula in its path toward peace and prosperity just like the veterans fought for the freedom of the country.
