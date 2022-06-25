Military reports 346 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:57 June 25, 2022
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 346 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 174,978, the defense ministry said.
There were 238 new cases from the Army, 46 from the Air Force, 27 from the Navy, nine from the Marine Corps and 26 from units under the direct control of the ministry,
Currently, 2,403 military personnel are under treatment.
(END)
