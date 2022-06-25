Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Japanese PM says no plan to meet Yoon during NATO summit

All News 21:51 June 25, 2022

SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday he does not plan to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Spain next week.

"There is no scheduled summit (with Yoon) at the moment. We will think about what step we will take in line with (Japan's) consistent stance (towards Korea-Japan relations)," he told reporters in Tokyo.

The two leaders are set to attend the NATO gathering in Madrid scheduled from June 29-30.

South Korea is not a member of the military alliance but has been invited as a partner nation, along with countries such as Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
