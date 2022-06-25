Japanese PM says no plan to meet Yoon during NATO summit
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday he does not plan to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Spain next week.
"There is no scheduled summit (with Yoon) at the moment. We will think about what step we will take in line with (Japan's) consistent stance (towards Korea-Japan relations)," he told reporters in Tokyo.
The two leaders are set to attend the NATO gathering in Madrid scheduled from June 29-30.
South Korea is not a member of the military alliance but has been invited as a partner nation, along with countries such as Japan, Australia and New Zealand.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
VIVIZ to drop 2nd EP next month
-
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
S. Korean player Lee Hyun-jung goes undrafted in NBA
-
N. Korea looks set for 'fire and fury' provocations: U.S. expert
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases drop below 7,000 amid slowdown in omicron spread
-
New COVID-19 cases drop below 7,000 amid slowdown in omicron spread
-
(LEAD) Yoon says revision of 52-hour work week not yet official