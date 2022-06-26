Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS' J-Hope to release 1st solo album next month

All News 09:46 June 26, 2022

SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- J-Hope, a rapper and dancer of K-pop supergroup BTS, plans to release his solo album "Jack in the Box" next month, his agency said Sunday.

J-hope will debut his first solo album on July 15 and drop a prerelease single Friday, according to Big Hit Music.

He will be the first BTS member to go solo since the septet announced plans earlier this month to take a temporary break to focus on their individual projects.

J-Hope released his first solo mix tape, "Hope World," in 2018, which ranked 38th on the Billboard 200 in the United States.

This photo provided by Big Hit Music shows rapper J-Hope of BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

