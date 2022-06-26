Seoul records highest-ever morning low for June
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- Seoul recorded the highest-ever morning low for June on Sunday, with temperatures hitting 24.8 C or higher, the state weather agency said.
The figure, recorded at 2:34 a.m., broke the previous record of 24 degrees set on June 19, 1997, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
The city of Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, also recorded the highest morning low in 117 years with 23.5 C at 1:55 a.m. The city's previous record high morning low was 22.8 C in 1904.
Other cities across the country have also reported record high morning lows, the KMA said.
(END)
