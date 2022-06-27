(Copyright)
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
VIVIZ to drop 2nd EP next month
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
Seoul records highest-ever morning low for June
(LEAD) New infections below 7,000 for 2nd day as omicron slows
Pyongyang pounded by heavy rains, strong winds
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan finalize plan to hold trilateral summit on sidelines of NATO summit