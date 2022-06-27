Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gas prices wouldn't come down; profits of petroleum firms soaring (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon to attend NATO summit, to meet Japanese PM Kishida for first time (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- Inflation in 6 pct range; BOK could take 'big step' (Donga Ilbo)
-- 56 pct of population agrees with pet tax (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Warning growing as 77 pct of household debt on floating interest rates (Segye Ilbo)
-- Giving up on 140 bln-won project due to 'not enough workers to make ships' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Inflation could surpass 6 pct in June-August period (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Women's basic right to abortion denied (Hankyoreh)
-- Schools were first to be destroyed by war (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korean battery firms on defensive mode amid rising competition from Japan, China (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Cash flow by S. Korean businesses drops by 10 trillion won over past year (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Choo says 6-percent June inflation possible (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon to make global debut at NATO summit (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon to make diplomatic debut at NATO summit (Korea Times)
