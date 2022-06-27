(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 27)

Relatives of the deceased official have been pleading with the Moon administration to disclose what Moon was doing during the nerve-racking six hours. A brother of the slain official demanded the Yoon Suk-yeol administration first find out what the former president was doing during that time. Moon explained that he could not deal with the incident properly due to severed communication lines between South and North Korea. But that proved untrue. According to the Defense Ministry, inter-Korean military communication lines managed by the United Nations Command were available at the time. In fact, the Moon administration sent a notice to North Korea through that telephone line.