Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 June 27, 2022

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/24 Rain 60

Incheon 26/22 Rain 70

Suwon 26/24 Rain 60

Cheongju 30/25 Rain 60

Daejeon 29/24 Rain 60

Chuncheon 26/23 Rain 80

Gangneung 30/25 Rain 80

Jeonju 29/25 Heavy Rain 60

Gwangju 29/24 Heavy Rain 60

Jeju 31/25 Rain 60

Daegu 29/24 Heavy Rain 60

Busan 26/23 Rain 60

