Police chief offers to resign after Yoon slams reshuffle announcement flip-flopping

All News 09:21 June 27, 2022

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- National Police Agency Commissioner General Kim Chang-yong offered to resign Monday, days after President Yoon Suk-yeol strongly chastised police over a recent personnel reshuffle flip-flopping.

Police released the names of new senior superintendents general a week earlier, only to reverse seven of the selections two hours later. Yoon rebuked police, calling the flip-flopping a "serious disturbance of national discipline."

The resignation offer also came as police have protested the interior ministry's plan to establish a "police bureau" to increase its control of the law enforcement agency set to take over greater investigative roles from the prosecution.

Kim plans to speak about his resignation offer later in the day, officials said.

National Police Agency Commissioner General Kim Chang-yong speaks to reporters in Seoul on June 24, 2022. (Yonhap)

