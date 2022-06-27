Police chief offers to resign after Yoon slams reshuffle announcement flip-flopping
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- National Police Agency Commissioner General Kim Chang-yong offered to resign Monday, days after President Yoon Suk-yeol strongly chastised police over a recent personnel reshuffle flip-flopping.
Police released the names of new senior superintendents general a week earlier, only to reverse seven of the selections two hours later. Yoon rebuked police, calling the flip-flopping a "serious disturbance of national discipline."
The resignation offer also came as police have protested the interior ministry's plan to establish a "police bureau" to increase its control of the law enforcement agency set to take over greater investigative roles from the prosecution.
Kim plans to speak about his resignation offer later in the day, officials said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
VIVIZ to drop 2nd EP next month
-
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Seoul records highest-ever morning low for June
-
Pyongyang pounded by heavy rains, strong winds
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan finalize plan to hold trilateral summit on sidelines of NATO summit
-
(LEAD) New infections below 7,000 for 2nd day as omicron slows
-
S. Korea's inflation may rise 6 pct in June-August period: finance chief