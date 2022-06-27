Go to Contents Go to Navigation

New COVID-19 cases drop below 3,500 as omicron slows

All News 09:37 June 27, 2022

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 3,500 on Monday as the COVID-19 pandemic is in retreat and fewer tests were conducted over the weekend.

The country added 3,429 new COVID-19 infections, including 114 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,329,448, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Monday's tally is down 109 cases from a week ago and 2,704 from four weeks ago. Daily COVID-19 cases have declined at a steady pace to stay below 10,000 since June 10, after hitting more than 620,000 in mid-March.

The KDCA reported three more deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 24,525. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.

The number of critically ill patients came to 68, up by 14 from a day ago.

People play in a riverside swimming pool in Seoul on June 24, 2022, as four outdoor swimming pools and two wading pools on the banks of the Han River opened the same day following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)

