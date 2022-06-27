Industry minister to visit Czech Republic, Poland for nuclear energy sales
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang will visit the Czech Republic and Poland this week to support local firms in winning contracts for building new power plants there, his office said Monday.
Lee is scheduled to make a two-day trip to the Czech Republic from Tuesday before flying to Poland for another two-day stay, as the two European nations are undergoing a process to construct new nuclear power plants to ensure their own energy security and to achieve carbon neutrality goals, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The planned visit comes as South Korea has been actively pushing to revive its nuclear energy industry under the Yoon Suk-yeol government, reversing the former government's nuclear phase-out policy.
During the visit, the minister plans to meet his counterparts and senior officials to explain Seoul's "outstanding capabilities in construction, as well as equipment and parts manufacturing in the nuclear energy fields," and to discuss detailed cooperation measures, the ministry said.
The agenda will also include such issues of mutual concerns as electric cars, hydrogen, batteries and other advanced and defense industry fields, it added.
The ministry also plans to hold a session in the two European nations meant to promote South Korea's nuclear industry by inviting government officials and business leaders there.
It is Lee's first overseas trip since taking office last month.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
