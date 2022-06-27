BTS places 4th on Billboard 200 with 'Proof'
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- K-pop sensation BTS' new album, "Proof," has placed fourth on the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart for this week, staying in the top 10 for two straight weeks since its debut, the chart's operator said.
The anthology album fell three notches after hitting the top spot in the previous week, Billboard said Sunday (U.S. time).
Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S., measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales and digital sales records.
It said "Proof" earned 75,000 equivalent album units in the United States this week, down 76 percent from a week earlier.
Released on June 10, "Proof" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last week, becoming the septet's sixth chart-topper after "Love Yourself: Tear" (2018), "Love Yourself: Answer" (2018), "Map of the Soul: Persona" (2019), "Map of the Soul: 7" (2020) and "Be" (2020).
The 48-track album's two new singles entered the Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart last week. "Yet To Come," the main track of the album, debuted at No. 13 and "Run BTS," also off the same album, at 73rd on the chart.
The group recently announced a plan to take a break from group activities to focus on solo projects.
