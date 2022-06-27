SK Bioscience's COVID-19 vaccine candidate inches closer to launch after experts' approval recommendation
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's first COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by SK Bioscience Co., has received an approval recommendation from a government advisory group of pharmaceutical experts, officials said Monday, pushing the vaccine candidate one step closer to commercial launch.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said GBP510, the vaccine candidate developed by SK Bioscience, was recommended during a meeting of the ministry's Central Pharmaceutical Review Committee on Sunday as being ready for "item approval" in terms of its safety and efficacy.
GBP510, also known as SKYCovione, is the country's first homegrown vaccine candidate to have successfully completed all three phases of its clinical trial.
The vaccine candidate is a recombinant-protein vaccine based on novel two-component nanoparticles that can maximize the immune effect. It was jointly developed with the University of Washington Antigen Design Research Institute.
The government has reached a deal to buy 10 million doses of SK Bioscience's vaccine.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
VIVIZ to drop 2nd EP next month
-
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Seoul records highest-ever morning low for June
-
Pyongyang pounded by heavy rains, strong winds
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan finalize plan to hold trilateral summit on sidelines of NATO summit
-
(LEAD) New infections below 7,000 for 2nd day as omicron slows
-
S. Korea's inflation may rise 6 pct in June-August period: finance chief