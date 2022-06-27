The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 June 27, 2022
SEOUL, Jun. 27 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.89 1.87
2-M 2.03 2.01
3-M 2.20 2.18
6-M 2.56 2.54
12-M 3.26 3.23
(END)
