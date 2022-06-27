Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
N. Korea issues nationwide heavy rain alert for this week
SEOUL -- North Korea's state weather agency issued a heavy rain alert Monday for most of the country's regions this week, as state-controlled media have called for thorough measures to prevent damage from summer downpours.
The State Hydro-Meteorological Administration issued the warning, effective from Monday afternoon through Thursday, in all areas across the nation, except for the northeastern provinces of Ryanggang and North Hamgyong and the northern border city of Rason, according to the Korean Central Broadcasting Station.
-----------------
Police bureau under interior ministry to be set up as early as July: minister
SEOUL -- An envisioned police bureau under the interior ministry will be set up as early as next month, Minister Lee Sang-min said Monday, as the ministry aims to increase its control of the law enforcement agency as part of reform measures.
A police reform advisory committee under the ministry earlier unveiled a set of recommendations, including to create the bureau, despite concerns that the move could put the law enforcement agency under political influence.
-----------------
Huge search under way for missing family of 3 on southwestern island
SEOUL -- A massive police search has been under way for a family of three missing on a remote island on the southwestern coast, as a female elementary student and her parents disappeared mysteriously from a guesthouse there about a month ago.
Police said Monday the search for 10-year-old Cho Yu-na and her parents in their 30s, who reside in the southwestern metropolitan city of Gwangju, entered its sixth day on Wando, a quiet island about 120 kilometers south of their home.
-----------------
Seoul shares sharply up late Mon. morning on bargain hunting
SEOUL -- Seoul shares extended gains late Monday morning as investors speculate the pace of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes could be slower than expected due to global recession woes.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 39.8 points, or 1.68 percent, to 2,406.35 as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
(LEAD) SK Bioscience's COVID-19 vaccine candidate inches closer to launch after experts' approval recommendation
SEOUL -- South Korea's first COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by SK Bioscience Co., has received an approval recommendation from a government advisory group of pharmaceutical experts, officials said Monday, pushing the vaccine candidate one step closer to commercial launch.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said GBP510, the vaccine candidate developed by SK Bioscience, was recommended during a meeting of the ministry's Central Pharmaceutical Review Committee on Sunday as being ready for "item approval" in terms of its safety and efficacy.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases drop below 3,500 as omicron slows
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 3,500 on Monday as the COVID-19 pandemic is in retreat and fewer tests were conducted over the weekend.
The country added 3,429 new COVID-19 infections, including 114 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,329,448, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 10,000 for 3rd day: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases have remained below 10,000 for the third consecutive day, its state media said Monday.
More than 7,300 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
-----------------
Woori Bank under probe for irregular foreign currency transactions: sources
SEOUL -- South Korea's financial regulator has launched a probe into Woori Bank for its alleged involvement in irregular foreign currency transactions worth billions of won, industry sources said Monday.
The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) carried out a spot inspection into one of the bank's branches last week after the bank found in a recent internal audit that foreign currency deals that go beyond conventional practices have been conducted there, according to the sources.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean Chun In-gee wins 3rd career LPGA major
SEOUL -- South Korean Chun In-gee has captured her third career LPGA major in Maryland, ending the country's drought in big tournaments at seven in the process.
Chun won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in wire-to-wire fashion, as she closed out her victory with a final round of 3-over 75 at the Congressional Country Club's Blue Course in Bethesda, Maryland, on Sunday (local time). At 5-under 283 for the championship, Chun beat Lexi Thompson of the United States and Minjee Lee of Australia by one stroke and took home US$1.35 million in the winner's check.
