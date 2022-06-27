S. Korea to join U.S.-led cyber exercise in October
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military plans to participate in a U.S.-led multinational exercise on cyber operations in October, the defense ministry said Monday amid growing security threats from North Korea.
South Korea plans to send around 20 personnel to the Cyber Flag exercise hosted by the U.S. Cyber Command, taking part in the annual drills for the first time, according to the ministry.
"Our military has been carrying out and promoting various measures to cope with evolving cyber threats," Col. Moon Hong-sik, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, told a regular press briefing. "We plan to participate proactively in multinational cyber exercises."
In May, President Yoon Suk-yeol and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, agreed to "deepen and broaden cooperation on critical and emerging technologies and cybersecurity" during their first summit.
South Korea is also in consultations with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on its push to join another cyber exercise led by the Brussels-based organization in November, Moon added.
