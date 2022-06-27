'Always in my heart': K League's top scorer bids adieu to fans, teammates before likely move to Japan

Mugosa is leading the league this season with 14 goals in 18 matches. He has accounted for a little over 60 percent of Incheon's goals this year and has outscored two clubs, Suwon Samsung Bluewings and Seongnam FC, both of which have just 13 goals apiece. Thanks to Mugosa's heroics, Incheon have overachieved to stay in the top-four picture for most of the season.