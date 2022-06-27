Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 June 27, 2022

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

DL 65,900 UP 1,700
DOOSAN 68,200 UP 4,600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,850 UP 250
KIA CORP. 80,900 UP 3,400
Youngpoong 562,000 UP 1,000
Meritz Insurance 34,350 DN 150
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,400 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 38,500 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 115,500 UP 3,000
Yuhan 55,300 DN 400
SLCORP 31,200 UP 2,650
HITEJINRO 31,700 UP 100
SK hynix 95,000 UP 3,400
AmoreG 38,750 UP 1,000
HyundaiMtr 183,000 UP 10,000
TaihanElecWire 1,910 UP 90
Hyundai M&F INS 29,950 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 13,500 UP 100
Daesang 20,850 UP 650
SKNetworks 4,290 UP 70
ORION Holdings 15,050 UP 250
KCC 286,500 UP 11,500
SKBP 73,800 UP 800
Daewoong 25,500 DN 50
TaekwangInd 929,000 UP 20,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,110 UP 220
KAL 25,250 UP 250
LG Corp. 79,500 UP 2,800
POSCO CHEMICAL 116,000 UP 1,500
HyundaiEng&Const 38,100 UP 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,550 UP 1,250
SamsungF&MIns 199,500 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,350 DN 150
Kogas 39,300 UP 100
Hanwha 25,850 UP 350
DB HiTek 53,400 UP 800
CJ 78,100 UP 300
LX INT 33,000 UP 300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,780 UP 80
POSCO Holdings 238,000 0
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!