KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DL 65,900 UP 1,700
DOOSAN 68,200 UP 4,600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,850 UP 250
KIA CORP. 80,900 UP 3,400
Youngpoong 562,000 UP 1,000
Meritz Insurance 34,350 DN 150
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,400 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 38,500 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 115,500 UP 3,000
Yuhan 55,300 DN 400
SLCORP 31,200 UP 2,650
HITEJINRO 31,700 UP 100
SK hynix 95,000 UP 3,400
AmoreG 38,750 UP 1,000
HyundaiMtr 183,000 UP 10,000
TaihanElecWire 1,910 UP 90
Hyundai M&F INS 29,950 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 13,500 UP 100
Daesang 20,850 UP 650
SKNetworks 4,290 UP 70
ORION Holdings 15,050 UP 250
KCC 286,500 UP 11,500
SKBP 73,800 UP 800
Daewoong 25,500 DN 50
TaekwangInd 929,000 UP 20,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,110 UP 220
KAL 25,250 UP 250
LG Corp. 79,500 UP 2,800
POSCO CHEMICAL 116,000 UP 1,500
HyundaiEng&Const 38,100 UP 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,550 UP 1,250
SamsungF&MIns 199,500 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,350 DN 150
Kogas 39,300 UP 100
Hanwha 25,850 UP 350
DB HiTek 53,400 UP 800
CJ 78,100 UP 300
LX INT 33,000 UP 300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,780 UP 80
POSCO Holdings 238,000 0
(MORE)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
VIVIZ to drop 2nd EP next month
-
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
Seoul records highest-ever morning low for June
-
Huge search under way for missing family of 3 on southwestern island
-
Police chief offers to resign after Yoon slams reshuffle announcement flip-flopping
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan finalize plan to hold trilateral summit on sidelines of NATO summit
-
Pyongyang pounded by heavy rains, strong winds