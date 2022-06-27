Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 June 27, 2022

DB INSURANCE 59,000 DN 800
SamsungElec 58,800 UP 400
NHIS 9,380 DN 10
DongwonInd 218,000 UP 500
LS 61,900 UP 3,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES139500 UP7500
GC Corp 166,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 31,900 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 569,000 UP 19,000
KPIC 134,500 UP 3,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,830 0
SKC 153,500 UP 2,000
GS Retail 25,900 UP 300
Ottogi 435,000 UP 2,500
MERITZ SECU 4,800 UP 20
HtlShilla 70,300 UP 1,400
Hanmi Science 41,750 UP 450
SamsungElecMech 135,000 UP 4,000
Hanssem 65,100 UP 2,400
F&F 140,500 UP 3,000
KSOE 91,200 UP 3,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,650 UP 200
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,900 UP 2,200
COSMAX 59,000 UP 1,900
KEPCO E&C 66,800 UP 7,500
Boryung 10,350 UP 350
LOTTE Fine Chem 69,700 DN 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,100 UP 300
Shinsegae 227,500 UP 4,500
Nongshim 274,500 UP 4,500
SGBC 53,300 UP 1,600
Hyosung 80,200 UP 1,300
LOTTE 36,850 UP 450
GCH Corp 19,550 DN 50
LotteChilsung 180,000 UP 3,000
MS IND 17,250 UP 650
OCI 130,500 UP 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 53,100 UP 100
KorZinc 500,000 UP 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,920 UP 110
