KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 June 27, 2022

HyundaiMipoDock 87,000 UP 2,900
IS DONGSEO 38,900 UP 450
S-Oil 104,000 UP 500
LG Innotek 348,500 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 190,500 UP 3,500
HMM 25,500 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI WIA 55,700 UP 3,800
KumhoPetrochem 144,500 UP 500
Mobis 203,500 UP 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,800 UP 850
S-1 62,700 DN 600
ZINUS 51,000 UP 700
SKTelecom 54,100 DN 300
HyundaiElev 27,700 UP 950
SAMSUNG SDS 133,500 UP 3,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,625 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 52,000 UP 1,200
KEPCO 22,850 UP 350
SamsungSecu 34,550 UP 100
Hanon Systems 10,000 UP 420
SK 222,000 0
ShinpoongPharm 22,400 UP 600
KG DONGBU STL 17,350 UP 1,650
Handsome 32,450 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 77,800 DN 600
DWS 52,900 UP 500
Asiana Airlines 16,100 UP 300
COWAY 63,700 UP 200
Hanchem 222,500 UP 5,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 103,500 UP 2,500
DONGSUH 26,500 UP 400
SamsungEng 21,100 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG C&T 113,500 UP 2,000
PanOcean 6,080 UP 130
SAMSUNG CARD 31,450 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 23,650 DN 450
KT 37,500 UP 200
IBK 9,940 DN 60
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL31950 UP1150
LOTTE TOUR 12,450 UP 250
