HyundaiMipoDock 87,000 UP 2,900

IS DONGSEO 38,900 UP 450

S-Oil 104,000 UP 500

LG Innotek 348,500 UP 3,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 190,500 UP 3,500

HMM 25,500 UP 1,400

HYUNDAI WIA 55,700 UP 3,800

KumhoPetrochem 144,500 UP 500

Mobis 203,500 UP 6,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,800 UP 850

S-1 62,700 DN 600

ZINUS 51,000 UP 700

SKTelecom 54,100 DN 300

HyundaiElev 27,700 UP 950

SAMSUNG SDS 133,500 UP 3,000

KUMHOTIRE 3,625 0

KOREA AEROSPACE 52,000 UP 1,200

KEPCO 22,850 UP 350

SamsungSecu 34,550 UP 100

Hanon Systems 10,000 UP 420

SK 222,000 0

ShinpoongPharm 22,400 UP 600

KG DONGBU STL 17,350 UP 1,650

Handsome 32,450 DN 150

ILJIN MATERIALS 77,800 DN 600

DWS 52,900 UP 500

Asiana Airlines 16,100 UP 300

COWAY 63,700 UP 200

Hanchem 222,500 UP 5,500

LOTTE SHOPPING 103,500 UP 2,500

DONGSUH 26,500 UP 400

SamsungEng 21,100 UP 1,000

SAMSUNG C&T 113,500 UP 2,000

PanOcean 6,080 UP 130

SAMSUNG CARD 31,450 UP 150

CheilWorldwide 23,650 DN 450

KT 37,500 UP 200

IBK 9,940 DN 60

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL31950 UP1150

LOTTE TOUR 12,450 UP 250

(MORE)