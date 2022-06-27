LG Uplus 13,250 DN 250

SAMSUNG LIFE 64,700 UP 300

KT&G 82,400 DN 600

Doosan Enerbility 18,200 UP 1,250

Doosanfc 29,500 UP 1,050

LG Display 15,450 UP 250

Kangwonland 26,250 UP 600

NAVER 249,000 UP 1,500

Kakao 71,800 UP 300

NCsoft 417,500 DN 17,500

KIWOOM 86,600 DN 1,700

LGCHEM 545,000 UP 2,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 52,600 UP 600

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,900 UP 1,000

LGELECTRONICS 89,700 UP 700

Celltrion 175,500 UP 4,000

TKG Huchems 19,900 UP 100

DAEWOONG PHARM 163,500 UP 1,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 72,700 UP 600

KIH 62,400 UP 1,300

DWEC 5,450 UP 120

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,550 UP 150

CJ CheilJedang 384,000 UP 1,500

KEPCO KPS 37,050 UP 1,750

LGH&H 666,000 UP 44,000

HDSINFRA 5,230 UP 235

DSME 22,700 UP 1,350

GS 41,500 UP 150

LIG Nex1 70,900 UP 2,300

Fila Holdings 27,800 UP 600

AMOREPACIFIC 133,500 UP 4,000

KOLON IND 53,600 UP 1,700

FOOSUNG 19,200 UP 550

SK Innovation 198,500 UP 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 39,800 DN 500

HANWHA LIFE 2,285 UP 75

POONGSAN 25,300 UP 250

KBFinancialGroup 48,900 DN 100

Hansae 17,650 UP 50

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 181,500 UP 5,000

