KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Uplus 13,250 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,700 UP 300
KT&G 82,400 DN 600
Doosan Enerbility 18,200 UP 1,250
Doosanfc 29,500 UP 1,050
LG Display 15,450 UP 250
Kangwonland 26,250 UP 600
NAVER 249,000 UP 1,500
Kakao 71,800 UP 300
NCsoft 417,500 DN 17,500
KIWOOM 86,600 DN 1,700
LGCHEM 545,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 52,600 UP 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,900 UP 1,000
LGELECTRONICS 89,700 UP 700
Celltrion 175,500 UP 4,000
TKG Huchems 19,900 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 163,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 72,700 UP 600
KIH 62,400 UP 1,300
DWEC 5,450 UP 120
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,550 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 384,000 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 37,050 UP 1,750
LGH&H 666,000 UP 44,000
HDSINFRA 5,230 UP 235
DSME 22,700 UP 1,350
GS 41,500 UP 150
LIG Nex1 70,900 UP 2,300
Fila Holdings 27,800 UP 600
AMOREPACIFIC 133,500 UP 4,000
KOLON IND 53,600 UP 1,700
FOOSUNG 19,200 UP 550
SK Innovation 198,500 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,800 DN 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,285 UP 75
POONGSAN 25,300 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 48,900 DN 100
Hansae 17,650 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 181,500 UP 5,000
