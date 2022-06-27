KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 40,600 DN 100
CSWIND 52,600 DN 400
GKL 13,200 UP 300
emart 105,000 UP 2,500
SD Biosensor 39,650 UP 550
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY346 50 UP1400
KOLMAR KOREA 36,300 UP 500
PIAM 33,800 UP 800
HANJINKAL 61,400 DN 500
CHONGKUNDANG 86,000 DN 300
DoubleUGames 38,800 UP 200
MANDO 48,850 UP 3,550
Meritz Financial 27,150 UP 550
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 806,000 DN 25,000
Doosan Bobcat 29,800 UP 900
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,050 0
Netmarble 71,600 DN 1,200
KRAFTON 266,000 DN 7,500
BNK Financial Group 6,820 DN 30
HanmiPharm 298,000 DN 3,000
HD HYUNDAI 61,300 UP 2,300
ORION 106,000 UP 1,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 34,750 UP 1,300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,900 UP 200
BGF Retail 177,500 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 94,900 UP 1,600
HDC-OP 11,350 UP 250
HYOSUNG TNC 349,500 UP 4,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 404,500 UP 4,000
HANILCMT 14,000 UP 400
SKBS 109,000 UP 6,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,500 DN 350
KakaoBank 34,550 DN 250
HYBE 152,000 UP 4,000
SK ie technology 106,500 UP 1,500
LG Energy Solution 412,000 UP 7,000
DL E&C 40,800 UP 800
kakaopay 66,800 DN 100
K Car 20,550 UP 50
SKSQUARE 41,950 UP 1,000
