Korea Shipbuilding wins 745 bln won patrol ship deal from Philippines
All News 16:22 June 27, 2022
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday it has received a 745 billion won (US$573 million) patrol vessel order from the Philippines.
Under the deal signed in Manila, Korea Shipbuilding will build six 2,400-ton offshore patrol ships for the Philippine Navy by 2028, the company said in a statement.
HD Hyundai, formerly known as Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, has KSOE as a subholding company under its wing. KSOE has three major affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
VIVIZ to drop 2nd EP next month
-
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
Seoul records highest-ever morning low for June
-
Huge search under way for missing family of 3 on southwestern island
-
Police chief offers to resign after Yoon slams reshuffle announcement flip-flopping
-
Pyongyang pounded by heavy rains, strong winds
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan finalize plan to hold trilateral summit on sidelines of NATO summit