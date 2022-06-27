S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 27, 2022
All News 16:54 June 27, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.876 2.824 +5.2
2-year TB 3.526 3.477 +4.9
3-year TB 3.568 3.523 +4.5
10-year TB 3.720 3.635 +8.5
2-year MSB 3.475 3.424 +5.1
3-year CB (AA-) 4.344 4.297 +4.7
91-day CD 2.000 2.000 0.0
(END)
