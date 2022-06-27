S. Korea reports 1st-ever tropical night for June
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- A tropical night occurred in Seoul and other major cities across the country on Sunday, marking the first such phenomenon for June, the state weather agency.
The lowest temperature between Sunday night and Monday morning was 25.4 C in Seoul, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
A tropical night refers to when the temperature does not fall under 25 C between 6:01 p.m. and 9 a.m.
With the morning low surpassing 25 C, Seoul logged a tropical night for the first time this year, and the first time for June, the KMA said.
Overnight lows were 25.1 C in Suwon, just south of Seoul, and 25.3 C in the central city of Daejeon, the KMA said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
VIVIZ to drop 2nd EP next month
-
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
Son Ye-jin pregnant, expecting first baby with Hyun Bin
-
Seoul records highest-ever morning low for June
-
Huge search under way for missing family of 3 on southwestern island
-
Police chief offers to resign after Yoon slams reshuffle announcement flip-flopping
-
Yoon to depart for Spain to attend NATO summit