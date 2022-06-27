Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon departs for Spain to attend NATO summit
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol departed for Spain on Monday to attend a NATO summit and meet with world leaders to discuss security and economic issues on his first overseas trip as president.
South Korea is not a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) but has been invited as a partner nation, along with Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Yoon will be the first South Korean president to attend a NATO summit.
-----------------
N. Korea all set for nuke test, timing to come as 'no surprise,' S. Korean minister says
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Kwon Young-se said Monday it would be "no surprise" to see North Korea carry out a nuclear test anytime soon.
His remarks came amid reports the secretive nation has completed related preparations and is waiting for leader Kim Jong-un's call.
-----------------
Bereaved family of late fisheries' official warns of possible criminal complaint against ex-President Moon
SEOUL -- The bereaved family of a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korea in 2020 warned Monday they will file a criminal complaint against former President Moon Jae-in unless the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) cooperates for the disclosure of documents related to the case.
The family of the late official, Lee Dae-joon, has demanded to know why the previous Moon government announced, without sufficient evidence, that their loved one was shot and killed while attempting to defect to the North.
-----------------
Ex-national security adviser vows cooperation to establish facts on death of fisheries official
SEOUL -- Former National Security Adviser Suh Hoon said Monday he will cooperate with efforts to establish facts on the case of a fisheries official killed by North Korea in 2020 but insisted there was no wrongdoing by the Moon Jae-in government in handling the killing of the official.
A storm of controversy has stirred up here after the Coast Guard and the defense ministry said they have not found any circumstances backing the probe results from two years ago that the official may have attempted to defect to North Korea at the time of the killing, overturning their own assessment under the Moon government.
-----------------
S. Korea to join U.S.-led cyber exercise in October
SEOUL -- South Korea's military plans to participate in a U.S.-led multinational exercise on cyber operations in October, the defense ministry said Monday amid growing security threats from North Korea.
South Korea plans to send around 20 personnel to the Cyber Flag exercise hosted by the U.S. Cyber Command, taking part in the annual drills for the first time, according to the ministry.
-----------------
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
SEOUL -- BTS member V has visited Paris in an apparent move to start his individual activities after the K-pop boyband announced a plan to take a collective break.
According to industry sources Monday, V, or also known as Kim Tae-hyung, is on a trip to France for a fashion show on the invitation of designer Hedi Slimane for Celine.
