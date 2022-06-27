None show monkeypox symptoms after coming in contact with S. Korea's first case: KDCA
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- None of those who have come in contact with South Korea's first case of monkeypox infection have shown any suspected symptoms for the virus, the health authorities said Monday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said a total of 49 people have been listed as close contacts and none of them have been hospitalized yet for any signs of possible infection.
A South Korean national was confirmed to have contracted the virus after having arrived here on June 21 from Germany. The person has been in isolation treatment at Incheon Medical Center, west of Seoul.
All close contacts are those who were on the same plane with the patient. They are not listed as "high-risk" contacts -- a term referring to those having lived together or had sexual contact with the infected case.
But eight of them are categorized as "mid-risk" contacts, as they sat close to him on the plane.
The quarantine authorities have said they would push for the vaccination of the mid-risk contacts. But none of them have so far agreed to get the vaccination.
The virus, traditionally confined to regions in Central and Western Africa, can cause symptoms that include fever, chills, rash and lesions.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
VIVIZ to drop 2nd EP next month
-
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
Son Ye-jin pregnant, expecting first baby with Hyun Bin
-
Seoul records highest-ever morning low for June
-
Huge search under way for missing family of 3 on southwestern island
-
Police chief offers to resign after Yoon slams reshuffle announcement flip-flopping
-
Yoon to depart for Spain to attend NATO summit