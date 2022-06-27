Ex-President Lee hospitalized for treatment while serving prison term
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Former President Lee Myung-bak, who is currently serving a prison term on corruption charges, has been hospitalized again for medical examinations and treatment, informed sources said Monday.
Lee was recently admitted to Seoul National University Hospital in the capital, as he has been suffering from diabetes and other illnesses. In January and February, he was also hospitalized for medical checkups on diabetes.
His hospitalization came as he applied for a stay of execution earlier this month, citing his deteriorating health. The regional prosecution office in Suwon, south of Seoul, plans to deliberate on his application Tuesday afternoon.
In 2020, the Supreme Court sentenced the former conservative president to 17 years behind bars on charges of embezzlement and bribery.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
VIVIZ to drop 2nd EP next month
-
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
Son Ye-jin pregnant, expecting first baby with Hyun Bin
-
Seoul records highest-ever morning low for June
-
Huge search under way for missing family of 3 on southwestern island
-
Police chief offers to resign after Yoon slams reshuffle announcement flip-flopping
-
Yoon to depart for Spain to attend NATO summit